Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys Shares of 34,369 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 380.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,951.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,291 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Planning LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7%
NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $74.66 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
