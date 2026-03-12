Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $2.44 from $2.22, signalling improved expectations for one future quarter. This is a small constructive datapoint for longer‑range earnings potential. Zacks raises Q4 2028 estimate

Zacks raised its Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $2.44 from $2.22, signalling improved expectations for one future quarter. This is a small constructive datapoint for longer‑range earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also nudged up its Q4 2027 estimate to $2.10 from $2.05 — another modest upside to late‑year quarterly expectations. Zacks raises Q4 2027 estimate

Zacks also nudged up its Q4 2027 estimate to $2.10 from $2.05 — another modest upside to late‑year quarterly expectations. Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s joined the Bazaarvoice Visual Syndication Network, which can boost on‑site visual content and potentially improve online conversion/marketing effectiveness — a tactical e‑commerce win. Lowe’s joins Bazaarvoice VSN

Lowe’s joined the Bazaarvoice Visual Syndication Network, which can boost on‑site visual content and potentially improve online conversion/marketing effectiveness — a tactical e‑commerce win. Neutral Sentiment: KGI Securities initiated coverage on LOW with a Neutral rating and a $255 price target (roughly single‑digit upside to current levels). That typically keeps institutional demand steady but doesn’t add a clear catalyst. KGI initiates coverage

KGI Securities initiated coverage on LOW with a Neutral rating and a $255 price target (roughly single‑digit upside to current levels). That typically keeps institutional demand steady but doesn’t add a clear catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary is re‑weighing Q4 strength vs. more cautious FY margin assumptions — a nuance piece that suggests the investment case is being fine‑tuned rather than overturned. Watch guidance and margin commentary in upcoming reports. Analysis: Q4 results and guidance

Recent analyst commentary is re‑weighing Q4 strength vs. more cautious FY margin assumptions — a nuance piece that suggests the investment case is being fine‑tuned rather than overturned. Watch guidance and margin commentary in upcoming reports. Negative Sentiment: Across many notes Zacks trimmed near‑term estimates: Q1 2027 cut to $2.96 (from $3.15), Q2 2027 to $4.45 (from $4.63), Q3 2027 to $3.11 (from $3.27) and several Q1–Q3 2028 quarters reduced as well. Zacks cut FY2027 to $12.62 (from $13.10) and lowered FY2028 to $13.87 (from $14.08). These downward revisions to near‑term EPS and full‑year outlooks are the main reason sellers are pressuring the stock. Zacks cuts near‑term and FY estimates

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:LOW opened at $246.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.42. The company has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

