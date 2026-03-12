Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 and last traded at GBX 68. 55,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 54,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

About Ten Lifestyle Group

(Get Free Report)

Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten’) partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers.

Millions of members have access to Ten’s services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients. Ten’s partnerships are based on multi-year contracts generating revenue through platform-as-a-service and technology fees.

Ten’s operations are underpinned by an increasingly sophisticated personalisation platform comprising industry-first, proprietary technology, thousands of supplier relationships and over 25 years of proprietary expertise delivered from over 20 global offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.