Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $215.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.78.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.4%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of WSM opened at $185.70 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total transaction of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 806,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,267,708.43. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $157,357.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,497.76. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 31.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.