Telligent Fund LP Acquires 8,000 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Telligent Fund LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.0% of Telligent Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Telligent Fund LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.64.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $54,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,318,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,701,198.44. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,388,120 shares of company stock worth $251,344,814 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

