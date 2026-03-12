TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Holdings Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $259,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 425.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 129,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,626,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $576,384,000 after purchasing an additional 807,702 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,764,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,906,000 after buying an additional 270,654 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $2,091,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,179.52. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,945 shares of company stock worth $7,528,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $205.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $250.67. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

