TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a 9.9% increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

NYSE TEL opened at $205.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.80 and a 200-day moving average of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $250.67. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

