TD Securities Cuts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$80.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BDGI. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$82.25 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$81.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.13.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$64.46 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$33.62 and a 1-year high of C$82.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.73.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$280.79 million during the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving an opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

