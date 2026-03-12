TD Securities Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$6.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.38.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of AQN opened at C$8.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$6.31 and a twelve month high of C$9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -284.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$829.86 million for the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.