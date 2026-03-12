Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $89.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

Here are the key takeaways from Target Hospitality’s conference call:

Secured more than $740 million of long-term contracts since February 2025 (including over $495 million in the expanding WHS segment) and launched Target Hyper/Scale , positioning WHS as a core strategic growth vertical with an active pipeline of more than 20,000 beds .

of long-term contracts since February 2025 (including over $495 million in the expanding WHS segment) and launched , positioning WHS as a core strategic growth vertical with an active pipeline of more than . Management’s 2026 outlook calls for $320–330M in revenue and $60–70M Adjusted EBITDA, with an expected exit run-rate above $360M revenue and >$90M Adjusted EBITDA, and the company finished 2025 with zero net debt and approximately $183M of available liquidity.

in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, with an expected exit run-rate above revenue and >$90M Adjusted EBITDA, and the company finished 2025 with and approximately of available liquidity. Q4 results (about $90M revenue and $7M Adjusted EBITDA) were compressed by lower‑margin construction revenue and elevated mobilization costs in WHS, which management says are temporary as contracts transition to higher‑margin service revenues through 2026.

revenue and Adjusted EBITDA) were compressed by lower‑margin construction revenue and elevated mobilization costs in WHS, which management says are temporary as contracts transition to higher‑margin service revenues through 2026. The company has reactivated nearly 3,000 beds, has ~3,000–4,000 beds remaining, and announced West Texas/Pecos awards that immediately reactivate >1,800 beds with only ~$4–8M incremental capex, suggesting near‑term margin accretion and potential pricing power amid tight local capacity.

TH opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.00 million, a PE ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.

In other Target Hospitality news, EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,986.28. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 price objective on Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

