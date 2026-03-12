Taptica International (LON:TAP) Trading 13% Higher – Should You Buy?

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 and last traded at GBX 1.30. 1,552,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,359,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15.

Taptica International Stock Up 6.2%

The stock has a market cap of £10.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Taptica International (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Tap Global Group Plc bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 390,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade over 50 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group’s European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe.

