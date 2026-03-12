Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.02 and last traded at C$10.89, with a volume of 719918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.11.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of C$304.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1386527 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.24%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

