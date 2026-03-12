Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Benchmark lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $392.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.22 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

