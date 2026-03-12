Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €104.20 and last traded at €103.00. 90,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €101.30.

Talanx Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €110.04.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance. The company also provides bancassurance products; unit-linked life insurance, annuity and risk insurance, and long term and occupational disability insurance products; and personal accident insurance.

