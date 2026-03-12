T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of T1 Energy Inc (NYSE:TE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $7.18. T1 Energy shares last traded at $7.1750, with a volume of 9,727,534 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of T1 Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of T1 Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Johnson Rice raised T1 Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T1 Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, iA Financial set a $8.50 price target on T1 Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get T1 Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on T1 Energy

T1 Energy Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T1 Energy

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T1 Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of T1 Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T1 Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T1 Energy in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T1 Energy in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T1 Energy

(Get Free Report)

T1 Energy Inc is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T1 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T1 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.