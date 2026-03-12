T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of T1 Energy Inc (NYSE:TE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $7.18. T1 Energy shares last traded at $7.1750, with a volume of 9,727,534 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of T1 Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of T1 Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Johnson Rice raised T1 Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T1 Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, iA Financial set a $8.50 price target on T1 Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T1 Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of T1 Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T1 Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T1 Energy in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T1 Energy in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
T1 Energy Inc is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.
