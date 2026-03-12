Synectics (LON:SNX) Insider Buys £12,388.95 in Stock

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Larnder bought 7,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 per share, for a total transaction of £12,388.95.

Synectics Price Performance

Shares of SNX opened at GBX 179.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £30.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.51. Synectics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 263.35.

Synectics (LON:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 28.30 EPS for the quarter. Synectics had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Synectics plc will post 1560.0001173 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synectics

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

The group’s expert engineering teams work in partnership with customers to create integrated product and technology solutions, proven in the most complex and demanding operating environments.

