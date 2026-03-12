Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.31 and traded as high as $93.77. Swisscom shares last traded at $93.77, with a volume of 5,562 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCMWY. New Street Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Swisscom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swisscom has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $478.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55.

Swisscom AG is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications provider, offering a broad range of consumer and business communications services. Its core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital television for residential customers, together with comprehensive information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for corporate and public-sector clients. The company also develops and markets cloud computing, data center, IoT and cybersecurity services, and supplies wholesale network access to other operators and service providers.

Swisscom’s origins lie in the Swiss state telecommunications system; over time it evolved from a government monopoly into a partly privatized joint-stock company while remaining majority-owned by the Swiss Confederation.

