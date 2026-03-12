Swiss National Bank Sells 56,600 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of DexCom worth $76,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DexCom by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,822,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,504 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in DexCom by 400.2% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 77,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 685,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,123,000 after purchasing an additional 62,098 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.7% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 175,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 65,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Citigroup raised its price target on DXCM from $77 to $84 and kept a "buy" rating — a notable analyst upgrade that implies roughly 27% upside from the current price.

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on DexCom, adding to the recent wave of buy-side analyst support.

DexCom presented clinical outcomes and outlined its product roadmap at the ATTD 2026 conference in Barcelona — product pipeline/detail disclosures are typically viewed positively for long-term growth prospects.

The Motley Fool included DexCom among long-term growth stock picks, reinforcing a buy-and-hold narrative for investors focused on multi-year gains.

Benzinga ran a roundup of 12 analyst reviews on DexCom that provides mixed analyst perspectives and consensus context — useful for gauging sentiment but not a single-direction catalyst.

MarketWatch noted DexCom outperformed some competitors on the day despite broader losses — a relative-strength datapoint but not a direct directional driver.

Reported spikes in short interest appear in the data feeds, but the published entries show zero shares / NaN changes — this looks like a data error and should not be treated as confirmed bearish pressure until clarified by exchanges.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

DexCom Stock Down 2.2%

DXCM stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

