Swiss National Bank Sells 27,600 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Teradyne worth $63,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and revenue beat — Teradyne reported Q4 revenue of $1.083B (up ~44% YoY), with Semiconductor Test described as the main growth driver as AI demand lifted chip test orders. Strong top-line growth and an EPS beat underpin forward earnings revisions and justify investor optimism. Teradyne (TER) Q4 Revenue Rises 44% to $1.083B as AI Demand Drives Semiconductor Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Market/analyst attention as an AI play — Multiple outlets grouped TER with semiconductor/AI winners (alongside MU and NVDA), which attracts investor buying from thematic funds and AI-focused investors expecting continued secular demand. AI Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio for Healthy Returns
- Positive Sentiment: Sector momentum and price action — Teradyne has been highlighted in multiple market pieces for strong recent rallies (including an intraday surge and a multi-percent gain tied to robotics/automation sector strength), which can create momentum-driven inflows and higher short-term valuation multiples. Teradyne (TER) Surges 8.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Positive Sentiment: Management visibility — Teradyne presented at the 2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference; such appearances give analysts and investors direct access to management’s outlook on demand, capacity, and AI-related product roadmaps, supporting confidence in guidance execution. Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Presents at 2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/blog mentions and republished coverage — Zacks, InsiderMonkey and other outlets have reiterated coverage and summaries of Teradyne’s results; these items increase visibility but usually have modest standalone impact unless accompanied by rating/estimate changes. Why the Market Dipped But Teradyne (TER) Gained Today
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/competitive risk — Teradyne filed suit against a Chinese cobot maker over UR software. Legal disputes can create litigation costs, distraction, and potential supply/market friction in China (a large robotics market). Timeline and outcomes are uncertain. Teradyne sues Chinese cobot maker over UR software
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk — TER trades at a rich multiple (high P/E and elevated market cap relative to history). If AI-driven growth slows or guide-downs occur, the stock could see meaningful downside as expectations are already elevated. (Background comp metrics provided in company summary.)
Insider Buying and Selling
Teradyne Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $301.99 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $344.92. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.37 and its 200 day moving average is $197.32.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teradyne Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.73.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.
The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teradyne
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.