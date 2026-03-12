Swiss National Bank Sells 27,600 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Teradyne worth $63,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $301.99 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $344.92. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.37 and its 200 day moving average is $197.32.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.73.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

