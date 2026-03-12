Swiss National Bank Sells 252,200 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Cenovus Energy worth $66,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 104.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 74.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 57.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Veritas upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.92%.The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, together with downstream refining and marketing activities. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Cenovus operates a mix of oil sands thermal and dilbit assets, conventional oil and gas properties, and owns refining and midstream assets designed to move and process hydrocarbons into finished petroleum products for commercial markets.

The company was originally formed as a spin‑off from Encana Corporation in 2009 and has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.