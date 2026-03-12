Swiss National Bank Sells 13,600 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of STERIS worth $70,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $221.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.05. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $204.90 and a 12-month high of $269.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total transaction of $734,876.58. Following the sale, the director owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,233.05. This trade represents a 81.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.