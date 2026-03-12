Swiss National Bank Has $61.73 Million Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Aercap worth $61,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Aercap in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 66.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 22.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aercap stock opened at $140.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $154.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.17.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Aercap’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aercap in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Aercap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aercap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

