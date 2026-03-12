Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Jabil worth $67,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,551,000 after acquiring an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Jabil by 108.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 115,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 60,220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 17.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Jabil by 26.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Jabil by 94.4% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,273,140. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $11,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,171,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,953,141.88. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 161,529 shares of company stock worth $37,901,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 1.7%

JBL opened at $255.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $281.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.