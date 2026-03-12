Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

HDL stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Super Hi International has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Hi International by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Super Hi International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Super Hi International during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Super Hi International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

