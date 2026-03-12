Steven Cohen Sells 6,000 Shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Steven Cohen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $490,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,865.18. This trade represents a 22.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WLDN opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.04. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.78. Willdan Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.50 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Willdan Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Compass Point set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 205.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

