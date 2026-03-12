STAAR Surgical Company $STAA Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 103,886 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.5% during the second quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 13,519,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,857,000 after buying an additional 1,064,227 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $24,535,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 16.5% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,984,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,084,000 after acquiring an additional 421,840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,095,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical Company has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $874.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.54 million. STAAR Surgical had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 33.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $30.75 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.94.

Insider Activity

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 336,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $7,284,772.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,356,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,006,167.94. This trade represents a 2.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 434,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,424,176. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists.

