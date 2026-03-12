Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/21/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/20/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market was given a new $111.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/20/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by Evercore Inc to “strong-buy”.

2/20/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $104.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc.

2/7/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/4/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Sprouts Farmers Market was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Kristen E. Blum bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,407 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,932. The trade was a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $250,951.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,773.28. This trade represents a 36.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

