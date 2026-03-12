SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 72 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the February 12th total of 215 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MYMF stock remained flat at $24.97 during trading hours on Thursday. SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMF was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

