SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,636,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,276,000 after buying an additional 13,016,546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,633,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,182,000 after buying an additional 452,210 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,631,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,274,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,726,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $50.09.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

