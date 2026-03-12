Spark I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SPKL) Short Interest Down 54.6% in February

Spark I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 234 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the February 12th total of 515 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Spark I Acquisition in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Spark I Acquisition alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spark I Acquisition

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPKL. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $531,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $700,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKL opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Spark I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

About Spark I Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Spark I Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker SPKL. Formed in 2020, the company has no commercial operations of its own and was established to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank check company, Spark I Acquisition holds funds in trust until it identifies and completes a business combination target.

The company’s primary focus is on identifying high-growth businesses, with an emphasis on sectors such as technology, industrials and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spark I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.