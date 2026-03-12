Spark I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SPKL) Short Interest Down 54.6% in February

Spark I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 234 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the February 12th total of 515 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Spark I Acquisition in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Spark I Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPKL opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Spark I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.01.
About Spark I Acquisition
Spark I Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker SPKL. Formed in 2020, the company has no commercial operations of its own and was established to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank check company, Spark I Acquisition holds funds in trust until it identifies and completes a business combination target.
The company’s primary focus is on identifying high-growth businesses, with an emphasis on sectors such as technology, industrials and consumer products.
