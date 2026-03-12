SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) vs. Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) Financial Contrast

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) and SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primoris Services and SOLV Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primoris Services $7.57 billion 0.90 $274.90 million $5.03 25.06 SOLV Energy $2.14 billion 2.66 N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Primoris Services has higher revenue and earnings than SOLV Energy.

91.8% of Primoris Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Primoris Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Primoris Services and SOLV Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primoris Services 1 3 2 1 2.43 SOLV Energy 0 1 9 1 3.00

SOLV Energy has a consensus target price of $35.10, indicating a potential upside of 23.16%. Given SOLV Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SOLV Energy is more favorable than Primoris Services.

Profitability

This table compares Primoris Services and SOLV Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primoris Services 3.63% 18.67% 6.59% SOLV Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Primoris Services beats SOLV Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation. The Pipeline Services segment offers a range of services comprising pipeline construction, maintenance, facility, and integrity services; installation of compressor and pump stations; and metering facilities for entities in the petroleum and petrochemical industries, as well as gas, water, and sewer utilities. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About SOLV Energy

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance and repowering. We have constructed more than 500 power plants representing 20 GWdc of generating capacity since we were founded in 2008, and we currently provide O&M services under long-term agreements to 146 operating power plants representing over 18 GWdc of generating capacity. Engineering News Record ranks us the second largest solar contractor in the United States based on 2024 revenues and the seventh largest contractor in power overall. We also believe we are a leading builder of high-voltage substations in the southwestern United States. We specialize in designing, building and maintaining utility-scale solar and battery storage projects with capacities of 200 MWdc and larger and related T&D infrastructure. We built one in every nine MWs of utility-scale solar projects constructed in the United States from 2014 to 2024 and were the second largest builder of battery energy storage systems in 2024 according to Solar Power World. We are the second largest provider of O&M services to existing utility-scale solar energy projects in the Americas based on the number of MWdc managed in 2024 according to Wood Mackenzie. As of September 30, 2025, 93% of our total backlog was EPC services and 7% was O&M services, including estimated corrective maintenance. Demand for new generation capacity and related infrastructure services is growing rapidly in the United States. The combination of growth in the number and capacity of data centers, manufacturing reshoring, increasing use of HVAC caused by more extreme weather, electrification of industrial processes and retirement of existing coal-fired generation facilities are resulting in rapid load growth that cannot be met by existing generation capacity. According to Wood Mackenzie, an average of 65 GWac of new generation capacity will be constructed annually in the United States from 2025 through 2034 which is nearly double the prior ten-year period’s average. Solar and battery storage projects will account for 66% of the capacity added from 2025 through 2034 compared with 42% over the prior ten year period, according to Wood Mackenzie. Solar and battery storage are increasing as a percentage of new generation because they are easier to permit, use equipment that is more readily available, deliver a lower levelized cost of energy and are faster to build than competing forms of power generation such as gas and nuclear. As of September 30, 2025, we had backlog of approximately $6.7 billion. Our revenue in future periods may differ from the amounts in our backlog due to contract changes or terminations and other factors. Our customers include project developers, independent power producers and utilities. Our new construction projects are typically executed over 12 to 18 months pursuant to one or more LNTP agreements followed by a lump sum EPC contract. Under LNTP agreements, our customers pay us to perform initial engineering and site investigation work, procure long lead time equipment and begin initial mobilization of our workforce and equipment, the results of which we use to refine our price to construct the project. LNTP agreements significantly reduce our risk because they allow us to identify unforeseen costs and incorporate them into our price priorto entering into the EPC contract. Our customers also benefit from LNTP agreements because they reduce the probability that there will be unforeseen change orders or delays during construction. We provide O&M services pursuant to long-term contracts that typically obligate the customer to pay us a fixed fee for operations and routine preventative maintenance and additional fees for corrective maintenance on a time and materials basis. Since January 2022, we have generated annual corrective maintenance revenues equal to 70% to 90% of the amount our customers pay us in fixed fees for operations and preventative maintenance services. Our O&M contracts typically have a minimum term of five years and renew automatically for successive one year periods at the end of the initial term. When a customer enters into an O&M agreement with us, they typically give us operational control of their power plants which we manage through a NERC-registered medium impact control center located in our San Diego headquarters. Our control center enables us to provide our customers remote monitoring, diagnostic and dispatch capabilities on a 24/7 basis, utilizing real-time data to remotely detect plant performance issues, identify targeted solutions and dispatch field technicians for repair and maintenance services. Our control center captures an aggregate of approximately 2 million data points per second across all of the power plants that we manage. We use this data to improve our construction methods, make better equipment selections and gain insights into ways to improve uptime and increase energy generation for our customers. Many of our customers that use us to build new power plants also use our O&M services. We are headquartered in San Diego, California and have 14 additional locations across the United States. We operate a NERC CIP compliant control center in our San Diego headquarters that we use to monitor and manage the operations of our customers’ power plants. We were founded in 2008 as Swinerton Renewable Energy (“SRE”) and operated as a division of Swinerton Builders, one of the largest employee-owned commercial construction firms in the U.S. and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swinerton. We were acquired by American Securities in December 2021, along with SOLV, Inc., a subsidiary we formed in 2012 to provide operating and maintenance services to both in-house and third-party power plants. Following our acquisition by American Securities, SRE and SOLV Inc. were rebranded as SOLV Energy. In October 2024, we merged with CS Energy, LLC, a leading provider of EPC services for solar and battery storage focused on the East and Southeast regions of the United States. Our principal executive offices are located in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.