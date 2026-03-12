SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded SOLV Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Evercore began coverage on SOLV Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of MWH opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. SOLV Energy has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.

The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

