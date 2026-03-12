SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded SOLV Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Evercore began coverage on SOLV Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.
SOLV Energy Stock Up 2.6%
Key SOLV Energy News
Here are the key news stories impacting SOLV Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp issued detailed EPS forecasts (Q4‑2025: $0.29; FY2025: $0.96; FY2026: $1.24; FY2027: $1.53) and maintains a “Strong‑Buy” rating — these upward earnings revisions and a positive analyst stance are a primary catalyst for buying interest. KeyCorp Begins Coverage on SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH)
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages initiated coverage this week (Wolfe Research, Robert W. Baird, TD Cowen, Roth MKM, Jefferies, JPMorgan, UBS). New coverage from large firms increases visibility, trading volume and can draw institutional interest — a supportive factor for the stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Media/industry commentary is supportive — analyst pieces highlighting SOLV’s growth prospects can reinforce investor enthusiasm. This analyst loves SOLV Energy
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks upgraded SOLV to “hold” — an upgrade in label but not an overtly bullish stance; this is neutral relative to the more positive broker actions and may temper some upside. Zacks.com / Tickerreport
SOLV Energy Company Profile
SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.
The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.
