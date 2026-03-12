SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SoftBank Group Trading Up 2.0%

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.46.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 48.62%.The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank’s strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

