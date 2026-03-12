SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SFTBY
SoftBank Group Trading Up 2.0%
SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 48.62%.The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.
A key pillar of SoftBank’s strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SoftBank Group
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.