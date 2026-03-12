SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFTBY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded SoftBank Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Key Stories Impacting SoftBank Group

Positive Sentiment: PayPay completed a U.S. IPO and raised about $880 million, with shares set to begin trading on Nasdaq — monetization of an affiliate could provide liquidity for SoftBank and reduce group risk. SoftBank’s PayPay set for hotly anticipated Nasdaq debut after raising $880 million

PayPay completed a U.S. IPO and raised about $880 million, with shares set to begin trading on Nasdaq — monetization of an affiliate could provide liquidity for SoftBank and reduce group risk. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~33% vs. mid‑February), which reduces immediate downward pressure from short sellers and can support price stability if selling subsides.

Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~33% vs. mid‑February), which reduces immediate downward pressure from short sellers and can support price stability if selling subsides. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research moved the stock to a “hold”, a mild favorable signal versus prior coverage neutrality and may modestly reduce selling pressure. Zacks upgrade to hold

Zacks Research moved the stock to a “hold”, a mild favorable signal versus prior coverage neutrality and may modestly reduce selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of SoftBank; initiation can increase research attention and trading volume but the impact depends on the rating and notes to come. Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of SoftBank; initiation can increase research attention and trading volume but the impact depends on the rating and notes to come. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies downgraded SoftBank to “Underperform”, citing rising valuation and structural risks from SoftBank’s expanding financial commitments to OpenAI and concentrated exposure — downgrades can trigger selling and wider investor concern about valuation and risk. SoftBank downgraded by Jefferies on rising risks tied to OpenAI investment

Jefferies downgraded SoftBank to “Underperform”, citing rising valuation and structural risks from SoftBank’s expanding financial commitments to OpenAI and concentrated exposure — downgrades can trigger selling and wider investor concern about valuation and risk. Negative Sentiment: PayPay’s IPO was priced below the marketed range at $16 per share (total ~ $879.8M), signaling weaker demand and market sensitivity (regional geopolitical risk was cited). A below-range price tempers the positive of the IPO and may reduce the perceived value of SoftBank’s stake. SoftBank’s PayPay prices IPO below range at $16 a share

SoftBank Group Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of SoftBank Group stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 48.62% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank’s strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

