Smith Douglas Homes Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results that management said came in above its previously guided range for deliveries and gross margin, even as demand remained “choppy” across the industry. Executives emphasized a strategy of prioritizing sales pace and production consistency over near-term pricing, with incentives continuing to play a central role in addressing affordability concerns for buyers.

Get alerts:

Fourth-quarter results and demand conditions

CEO and Vice Chairman Greg Bennett said the company delivered 780 homes in the fourth quarter, generating $260 million in revenue. Home closing gross margin was 19.9%, and net income was $17 million, or $0.39 per diluted share.

Bennett said the quarter ended in a difficult selling environment, shaped by typical seasonal slowness as well as “aggressive year-end discounting from some competitors.” Smith Douglas generated 532 net new orders in the fourth quarter, with management noting buyers continued to weigh homeownership against affordability pressures. Financing incentives were described as an important tool to help “solve for monthly payment.”

Early 2026 trends were described as improving but inconsistent. Bennett said the company has seen an “encouraging uptick in traffic,” but demand has remained variable from week to week as the spring selling season begins.

Margins, incentives, and operating leverage

Executive Vice President and CFO Russ Devendorf said fourth-quarter revenue declined 9% from the year-ago period, driven by 780 closings at an average sales price of $334,000. Home closing gross margin of 19.9% compared with 25.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding impairment charges and interest in cost of sales, adjusted gross margin was 21%.

Incentives as a percentage of base prices averaged about 6.8% in the quarter, up roughly 70 basis points sequentially, reflecting the company’s efforts to maintain sales pace in a challenged affordability environment. In response to an analyst question, Devendorf clarified that the 6.8% figure includes price discounts, closing cost incentives, and forward commitment costs. Price discounts and forward commitment costs are treated as contra revenue, while closing cost incentives are reflected in cost of sales, he said.

SG&A expense was $36 million, or 13.8% of revenue, compared with 14.9% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024. Pre-tax income was $16.9 million, down from $30 million in the prior-year quarter, which Devendorf attributed to increased incentives and closing cost assistance used to support affordability and maintain sales pace.

Devendorf also discussed the company’s Up-C structure, noting that reported net income reflects allocations between Smith Douglas Homes Corp. and non-controlling interest holders. The company presented adjusted net income assuming a blended 24.6% effective tax rate as if it were a fully public C corporation. Adjusted net income was $12.8 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $22.7 million a year earlier.

During Q&A, management said lower incentive compensation compared with the prior year contributed to the year-over-year decline in SG&A dollars, partially offset by costs associated with launching and ramping newer divisions.

Full-year 2025 performance and growth footprint

For the full year 2025, Smith Douglas delivered 2,908 homes, a company record and a 1% increase over 2024. Earnings were $1.19 per diluted share, Bennett said. Revenue was $971 million, essentially flat year over year, as higher closings were offset by a lower average sales price of $334,000 compared with $340,000 in 2024.

Full-year home closing gross margin was 21.8%, down from 26.2% in 2024. Excluding impairment charges and interest in cost of sales, adjusted gross margin was 22.3%. Devendorf said margin compression was primarily driven by increased incentives and closing cost assistance used to support affordability over what he characterized as a challenging environment over the past roughly 18 months.

Net new home orders for 2025 totaled 2,726 homes, up 3% year over year, with an average order price of $333,000. The company ended the year with 512 homes in backlog at an average sales price of $337,000, representing a backlog value of about $173 million.

Smith Douglas expanded its operating footprint, ending 2025 with 100 active communities, up 28% from 78 at the end of 2024. Controlled lots increased 14% to about 22,300 lots, with the majority controlled through option contracts, consistent with the company’s “land-light” strategy.

Operations, build times, and market expansion

Bennett said company-wide build times were 57 days in the fourth quarter, including the company’s Houston division. He said the company has made “great strides” in Houston implementing its “R-Team philosophy” and aligning local trades and subcontractors through its streamlined building process, adding that cycle times there have improved since the company entered the market via acquisition in 2023.

Management reiterated a long-term objective of growing volume and market share through targeted investment within its footprint and opportunistically in new markets, while maintaining discipline on land ownership and leverage. Bennett also announced that Scott Bowles, previously Atlanta Division President, has been appointed Regional President for the Southeast to help lead growth initiatives.

Balance sheet, capital allocation, and first-quarter outlook

Devendorf said the company ended the year with $12.7 million in cash and $44.1 million of notes payable. Total equity was $444 million, with debt to book capitalization of 9% and net debt to net book capitalization of 6.6%, which management described as consistent with a conservative leverage approach.

Devendorf said the company believes its current stock valuation may create an opportunity to repurchase shares under existing authorizations, while emphasizing that capital allocation priorities remain centered on investing in land and community growth and maintaining a conservative balance sheet.

For the first quarter of 2026, Smith Douglas guided to:

Closings: 575 to 625 homes

575 to 625 homes Average sales price: $330,000 to $335,000

$330,000 to $335,000 Gross margin: 17.5% to 18%

Devendorf said the company is not providing full-year guidance due to ongoing variability in demand, with key risks tied to mortgage rates, consumer confidence, and employment trends. Management described early 2026 sales trends as seasonally improving—January slower, February stronger, and early March higher—while cautioning that week-to-week trends remain inconsistent.

On land, management said land costs are expected to be “up slightly” in 2026 as higher-basis acquisitions from the past few years flow through results, though it also said it is seeing a “reset” on new deals and increased ability in some cases to renegotiate with developer partners. The company said it continues to prefer finished lot takedowns, using land bank partners when needed.

On its sales mix, management said it aims to return to a more presale-oriented model, though it noted that specs are currently about half of inventory. Executives said most spec homes are being put under contract before or near completion as the company works to align sales absorption with its production engine.

About Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

See Also