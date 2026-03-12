SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.10 and traded as low as C$26.61. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$26.75, with a volume of 164,590 shares changing hands.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.59. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.81.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a canadian fully integrated commercial and residential REITs, with approximately 174 strategically located properties in communities across the country. The company is developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties, under it’s wholly-owned residential sub-brand, SmartLiving.

