Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.99), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $347.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The new product line is off to a strong start — the January-launched ComfortMode is selling at ~ 3.5x plan and about twice the sales of the three c‑series beds it replaces, and four new beds plus a base will be available for purchase starting March 23 , broadening the brand’s premium entry point.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,985. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) is a Minneapolis‐based company specializing in the design, manufacture and retail of adjustable air mattresses and bedding products. The company’s flagship Sleep Number® bed features dual air chambers that allow each side of the mattress to be tailored to an individual’s preferred firmness, supported by integrated SleepIQ® technology. This proprietary monitoring system tracks biometric data such as heart rate, breathing and motion, delivering personalized sleep insights through a connected app.

Founded in 1987 as Select Comfort, the business pioneered adjustable air mattress technology and has since grown into a direct-to-consumer retailer.

