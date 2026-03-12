Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) VP Alan Waxman Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) VP Alan Waxman bought 45,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $831,150.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 545,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,150. The trade was a 9.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Waxman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Alan Waxman acquired 200,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Alan Waxman acquired 200,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $3,684,000.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Alan Waxman bought 100,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,846,000.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,252. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

