SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $331.21 and last traded at $318.6270. 52,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 345,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $400.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 2.53.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $113.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.91 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.SiTime’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $2,025,746.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,252,901.30. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.20, for a total transaction of $738,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,350,042.80. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $9,851,457. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth about $2,974,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in SiTime by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 98,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 241.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter worth $2,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

