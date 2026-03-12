Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Astera Labs by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,812,000 after buying an additional 604,363 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Astera Labs by 151.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,543,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,563,000 after acquiring an additional 929,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 46.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,507,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,203,000 after acquiring an additional 479,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 36.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,562,000 after acquiring an additional 330,841 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $1,485,843.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 192,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,781,796.23. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $898,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,464,649.80. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,292 shares of company stock valued at $27,676,069. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $124.71 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.89.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The firm had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.89.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

