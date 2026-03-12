Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Silvaco Group had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million.

Silvaco Group Price Performance

Silvaco Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. 155,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,968. Silvaco Group has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVCO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Silvaco Group by 249.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 75,675 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Silvaco Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvaco Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvaco Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Silvaco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group, Inc is a provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) solutions. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company offers a suite of tools for process and device simulation, circuit design, verification, and physical implementation. Silvaco’s core product lines include technology computer-aided design (TCAD) for process modeling, SPICE circuit simulators for analog and digital analysis, and layout and parasitic extraction tools for physical verification.

In addition to its EDA software, Silvaco delivers semiconductor IP in areas such as memory compilers, interface IP (including USB, PCI Express and DDR), and embedded analog/mixed-signal cores.

Further Reading

