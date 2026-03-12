Short Interest in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Rises By 940.0%

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,949 shares, a growth of 940.0% from the February 12th total of 2,399 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 15,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 173,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEUS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,959. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14.

About Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF

The Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor index. The fund selects and weights securities within the Russell 1000 by five different factors. DEUS was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

