Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Drops By 46.3%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,545 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the February 12th total of 47,566 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,550 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,550 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, VOC Energy Trust has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE VOC remained flat at $3.57 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,002. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VOC Energy Trust stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.83% of VOC Energy Trust worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated, open-ended royalty trust focused on upstream oil and gas interests. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the trust holds non-operated royalty and net profit interests in conventional petroleum and natural gas properties. VOC’s structure allows it to collect a percentage of production revenues without directly managing exploration or drilling activities.

The trust’s asset portfolio is concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with producing properties across Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

