Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Declines By 42.6%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,878 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the February 12th total of 32,873 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland‐based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

