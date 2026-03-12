Short Interest in SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA) Rises By 224.3%

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,775 shares, a growth of 224.3% from the February 12th total of 8,564 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,595 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:RAA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.53% of SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAA opened at $28.27 on Thursday. SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67.

SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF Announces Dividend

About SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

The SMI 3Fourteen REAL Asset Allocation ETF (RAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds. The strategy involves monitoring five broad asset classes and adjusting the weighting to each using various trend-following techniques RAA was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by SMI Funds.

