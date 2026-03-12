Short Interest in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Declines By 66.6%

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 39,283 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the February 12th total of 117,659 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,675 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 69,675 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Powerr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Powerr in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Smart Powerr by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 32,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 0.8%

Smart Powerr stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 62,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.33. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $14.70.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment.

