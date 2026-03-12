Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Declines By 48.1%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,202 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 12th total of 46,643 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,366 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,366 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of YCS stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,798. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,156,000. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 86,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 63,850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Yen

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

