Short Interest in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Drops By 48.6%

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 38,068 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 12th total of 74,124 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,354 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:TBF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,123. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day. The Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade, are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

