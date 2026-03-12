Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Rises By 741.0%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 14,634 shares, a growth of 741.0% from the February 12th total of 1,740 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Prenetics Global Trading Up 2.6%

Prenetics Global stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Prenetics Global has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ: PRENW) is a molecular diagnostics and preventive genomics company that develops and delivers DNA-based tests and diagnostic solutions. The company’s offerings include direct-to-consumer health profiling services, clinical genetic tests, and pathogen screening assays. By combining advanced laboratory processes with digital tools, Prenetics aims to provide insights into genetic risk factors, nutrition and fitness optimization, and early disease detection.

Prenetics operates a portfolio of consumer genomics brands, including DNAFit and CircleDNA, which offer personalized reports on wellness, exercise, nutrition, and inherited health traits.

