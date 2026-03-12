Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Increases By 223.6%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 398 shares, an increase of 223.6% from the February 12th total of 123 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance

Shares of LDGYY remained flat at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

About Landis+Gyr Group

(Get Free Report)

Landis+Gyr Group is a global provider of energy management solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and support of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and grid edge technologies. Its product portfolio includes smart electricity, gas, water and heat meters, as well as data concentrators, communication modules and meter data management software. These solutions enable utilities to automate meter reading, improve billing accuracy, optimize grid performance and engage end-customers with detailed energy usage insights.

Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Switzerland, Landis+Gyr serves more than 3,500 utility customers across over 30 countries in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.